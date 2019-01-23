Posted: Jan 23, 2019 2:24 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2019 2:24 PM

It has been announced that the Oklahoma Freewheel bike race is coming through Pawhuska in June. The seven day race will start on Sunday, June 9 in Hugo and Pawhuska will be a “host” city for the event on Friday, June 14.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joni Nash says she is looking forward to the event, but will need volunteers in the community to make things a success.

This will also be the weekend the Osage County Cattleman's Association will be holding their annual convention. Along with that, Nash points out that it is Father's Day Weekend as well.

Nash says it will be a lot of work, but knows it will be worth it in the end.

The Oklahoma Freewheel bike race started in 1979, but it has been more than 20 years since Pawhuska has been a host city.