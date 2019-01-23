Posted: Jan 23, 2019 3:01 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2019 3:04 PM

Former Washington County Sheriff Rick Silver will serve at the Bartlesville Police Department. Police Chief Tracy Roles says the City of Bartlesville has hired Silver to be his assistant.

While it's poorly timed considering the city is going through a budget cycle, Roles said a guy with Silver's experience will always be welcome in his department. Opportunity, Roles said, outweighed the bad timing because Silver is knowledgable, well liked and provides what the department epitimizes: longevity, accountability and respect.

Roles says Silver will oversee the Administrative Services Division. That includes dispatch, the records division, and the training division. Roles said he will be there in an advisory capacity and that they will utilize his talents to the best of their ability.

When asked how long Silver would serve at the police department, Chief Roles said that Silver told him that he still feels young and ready to work. Silver has a family and kids at home that require him to work more so he can meet their needs. Roles said that no time frame was discussed when the job was offered. As Roles said, life happens and anything can happen. He also said he expects Silver will stay around for multiple years which excites Roles because he himself plans on staying in Bartlesville for multiple years.