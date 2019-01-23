Posted: Jan 23, 2019 3:21 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2019 3:21 PM

Max Gross

Four people have been charged in a drive-by shooting incident that took place in Bartlesville on January 19. The State of Oklahoma filed felony charges of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle against 17-year-old Aramani Walton. 18-year-old Lakenvian Jernigan, 17-year-old Anthony Pruitt and 16-year-old Kainee River Burruss were each charged with a felony count of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.

A court affidavit alleges that the four were traveling in a white Chevy Impala. Burruss was the alleged driver of the vehicle. Two of the defendants allege that Walton gave directions to the driver on where to go and how to drive so that he could shoot at the residence on the 1600 block of Oklahoma Street.

Jernigan allegedly sent a Snapchat video of him waving a gun and talking about conducting a shooting unexpectedly. This was shown to officers after the incident occurred. The victim stated that the video was taken right before the drive-by shooting occurred.

The vehicle in question was located in driveway of a residence directly east of where the shooting occurred. Officers took all four suspects into custody. A search of the vehicle produced a nine-millimeter Smith & Wesson handgun on the floorboard.

All four co-defendants had their bonds set at $50,000. The next scheduled court appearance for all four is set for February 8.