Posted: Jan 24, 2019 11:30 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2019 11:30 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Public Library will be teaming up with Susan Miller, owner of what used to be the Rolling Pin and Bakery and Deli, to offer cooking classes to the public for free.

Among other things, Miller will talk about gluten free cooking, roasting veggies and how to take advantage of local produce. Miller will also talk about the proper way to make bread, stuffed sandwiches and homemade pizzas.

Classes will be held February through June. All classes start at noon and will be held in the upstairs meeting room of the Bartlesville Public Library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave.

To learn more about this event and other upcoming programs at the library, contact Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw at 918-338-4179. You can also send an email to Kerr-McGraw at literacy@bartlesville.lib.ok.us.