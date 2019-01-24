Posted: Jan 24, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2019 2:05 PM

The City of Bartlesville has formed a Transportation Committee and may hold a meeting as soon as next week. Vice Mayor Alan Gentges says if they fail to get around to a meeting this month, there will certainly be a meeting in February.

Gentges says transportation is the third highest priority in most cities because it offers the most challenges. He says some of those challenges that pop up in Bartlesville will be handled by the newly formed Transportation Committee.

The committee, Gentges says, wants to continually improve transportation and make sure everyone is served. Gentges says he believes the younger culture in Bartlesville is looking for a different approach to transportation. While looking at the future of transportation, Gentges says they will not neglect the needs the rest of the community has.

There will also be a Cimarron Public Transit System forum on Feb. 5 that Gentges encourages the public to attend. The forum will be held at the Bartlesville Public Library's Meeting Room C at 11 a.m. Cimarron Public Transit operates the City Ride program of Bartlesville and is requesting input from the community to assist in preparing for the future.