Posted: Jan 24, 2019 1:55 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2019 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Area History Museum Education Coordinator Betty Keim will present a program on Valentine’s Day. Keim says Valentine’s Day is steeped in tradition and mystery. While there are speculations on its origins, ultimately around the fourteenth century it became known as the ‘Day of Romance.”

And it certainly is the Day of Romance in America— as statistics reveal over the last several years, approximately 58 million pounds of chocolate are sold the week of Valentine’s Day. In addition, consumers spent a near-record $19.6 billion dollars on the holiday in 2018.