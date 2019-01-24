News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 24, 2019 1:55 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2019 1:55 PM
History Museum to Hold Valentines Day Program
Bartlesville Area History Museum Education Coordinator Betty Keim will present a program on Valentine’s Day. Keim says Valentine’s Day is steeped in tradition and mystery. While there are speculations on its origins, ultimately around the fourteenth century it became known as the ‘Day of Romance.”
And it certainly is the Day of Romance in America— as statistics reveal over the last several years, approximately 58 million pounds of chocolate are sold the week of Valentine’s Day. In addition, consumers spent a near-record $19.6 billion dollars on the holiday in 2018.
Join Betty Keim and discover further history and facts about Washington County love stories of yesterday and today. The event will be held in the museum on Wednesday, Feb. 13 on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. For more information call 918.338.4294.
