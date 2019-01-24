Posted: Jan 24, 2019 2:00 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2019 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will hold a Meet & Greet in Bartlesville on Sunday afternoon. OLLI Site Coordinator Marlow Bailey in Bartlesville explains the event is geared towards those who are 50 and older. She says the average age for OLLI members in Bartlesville is right around 74. You can never be too young or too old though, Bailey says.

OLLI Instructors will be on hand to talk to those who attend the Spring 2019 Meet & Greet in Bartlesville. The OLLI Instructors will also talk about the new Spring OLLI classes, which start on Feb. 11. If you are interested in register for OLLI courses during the event, Bailey says you can register at the party.

Lastly, there will be a door prize. You can win a free OLLI year-long membership plus one free OLLI class of your choice. Normally the yearly membership costs $40 and a course costs $25. Bailey says the door prize is transferable so you can give it as a gift if you win.

The OLLI at OSU Meet & Greet Party will be held Sunday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Haskell's Loft in Downtown Bartlesville.