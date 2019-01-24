Posted: Jan 24, 2019 2:53 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2019 2:53 PM

A man acting strangely at the Dollar General in Ocheleta was arrested on Wednesday after drugs were found in his possession. Randy Atkins of Wann, Oklahoma appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer.

According to an affidavit, an officer was called to the store due to an unidentified male acting suspiciously. The male, later identified as Atkin, was in the restroom of the store when he was approached by police. Atkins repeatedly put his hands in his pockets even after officer told him to stop.

The officer then patted Atkins down to search for weapons or contraband. The search of Atkins’ person produced a syringe with roughly 40 milliliters of a clear liquid inside. Also, a bag with one gram of white powdery substance was located. Both substances later tested positive for the presence of amphetamines.

Atkins was uncooperative in identifying himself once he was taken into police custody. His bond was set at $1,500. Atkins is due back in court on February 1.