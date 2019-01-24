Posted: Jan 24, 2019 2:57 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2019 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower Arts Center will open their first gallery exhibit in 2019 to its members Thursday night. Development Director Louann Buhlinger says the first gallery exhibit called “Material Pulses” will involve quilting materials and fibers. Louann says many artists will be on hand during the event. There will be 17 works by 17 artists. The artists are from around the U.S., the UK and Canada.

The event will open to members Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Price Tower Arts Center. Price Tower Curator Deshane Atkins says the events will open to the public on Friday. Atkins expands on the how they got the artists to come to the Price Tower. The Price Tower went through a Kansas City based company called Exhibits USA to get "Material Pulses" to come down to Bartlesville. Atkins says they were lucky enough that "Material Pulses" was an existing traveling show.