Garrett Giles

As part of an ongoing project to rehabilitate the US-60 bridge over the Caney River in Bartlesville, all lanes of westbound US-60 will be detoured this weekend to allow for new bridge beams to be placed. The work was originally scheduled for last weekend.

From 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, westbound US-60 traffic will be directed to use Silver Lake Road, Frank Philips Blvd. and Quapaw Ave. around this closure. Eastbound US-60 traffic will remain open, and narrowed to one lane. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time during this work.

The $2.7 million project began in September 2018 to replace the bridge deck and also make other improvements to the structure. East and westbound US-60 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction between S. Quapaw Ave. and S. Comanche Avenue. Delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times.

Weather permitting, the overall project is scheduled to complete in summer 2019.