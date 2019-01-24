Posted: Jan 24, 2019 3:02 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2019 3:04 PM

The initiative of students has developed the new Bartlesville High School Environmental Club at Bartlesville High School. Students are launching a campus-wide recycling and sustainability program that will help reverse negative impacts on the environment. It will also increase awareness among students, teachers and staff.

Chevron Phillips Chemical will supply 110 interior paper and plastic or aluminum bins and five large 96-gallon bins for the program on Friday. In addition, they are providing a financial contribution to cover the initial cost of shredding. Later in the spring, Chevron Phillips Chemical will host the BHS Environmental Club for a tour of their facilities. We will have more on this story in the days to come.