Posted: Jan 25, 2019 9:30 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2019 9:30 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning and it looks to be another busy day.

Matthew Miller of Miller EMS will be on hand to give an update on how things are going and then the Commissioners will talk about EMS services in the town of Fairfax.

After being tabled last week, the County Commissioners will talk about the possibility of appointing members to the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board. There will also be discussion in regards to improving security around Jude Kane’s Chamber Area.

The County Commissioners will also talk about the possibility of a policy change that would do away with cash payments at the fairgrounds.

The meeting begins at 10 in the morning at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska for those interested in attending.