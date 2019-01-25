Posted: Jan 25, 2019 11:17 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2019 11:23 AM

Garrett Giles

In memory of Marta Manning, a long time Bruin fan and 20-year school board member, the Bartlesville Public Schools Athletic Department is hosting Marta Manning Night on Tuesday night, January 29, at the Bruin Fieldhouse during the varsity basketball games against Tulsa Union which begin at 6:30 p.m.

The seating area where Marta and her crew regularly sat will be roped off for her children and friends. There will be a photo and memory table behind that row, in front of the North Concession Stand, to give friends of Marta an opportunity to greet her family and share a memory of Marta.

Those who cannot attend and would like to share a memory may email Terry Hughes at this email: hughestr@bps-ok.org. You can also send a memory by mail to Terry Hughes with the address Bartlesville Athletic Dept., 1700 SE Hillcrest Dr, Bartlesville, OK 74003.