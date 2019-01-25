Posted: Jan 25, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2019 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have a short agenda for their next meeting on Monday. In their regularly scheduled meeting, the commissioners will review a letter from Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen.

Next, the commissioners will review a request from Brandon Cranor from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. His request regards a peace officer status.

Lastly in their meeting, the commissioners will review a monthly report from the Washington County Adult Drug Court for the month of Dec. 2018.

The Monday morning Washington County Commissioners meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room.