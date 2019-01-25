Posted: Jan 25, 2019 3:01 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2019 3:03 PM

Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett says collected information led to a search warrant and arrest of Detention Officer Colin Geeding. Barnett says the Bartlesville Special Operations Team and the Washington County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant and arrested Geeding Friday morning.

She explains Geeding has been arrested for possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Geeding has also been arrested for having stolen property. Barnett says Geeding has allegedly stolen property from the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. Also in this case, Barnett says Geeding has been arrested for possession of an illegal firearm.

Barnett says they also discovered what was thought to be homemade explosives. They contacted the Tulsa Police Department who determined that they were modified fireworks. The Tulsa Police Department did add that the modified fireworks had the proper materials to produce operable IEDs.

Following Geeding's arrest, Barnett says law enforcement officers are to be held to a higher standard. She also says that we cannot control the choices and actions people make, no matter where they are employed.