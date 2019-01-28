Posted: Jan 28, 2019 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 10:26 AM

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office brought some good news to the Nowata County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning.

The office has received a few items via donation over the past week.

First, Nowata County Deputies now have 10 belt firs- aid kits and 10 car first-aid kits. The first aid kits should help when deputies are on a call in a remote area and have to administer help before an ambulance might arrive. The US Deputy Sheriff’s Association donated the kits.

Also, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office donated some used ballistic vests. The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office contacted Tulsa County about old vests and were able to receive five used ones and get the items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting. Nowata County Commissioner Doug Sonnenburg.

In addition to the donations, the commissioners also approved Burk Larue’s appointment to the North East Workforce Development Board. Laure said the board is a type of management training course.

The commissioners also named February 17-23 as Farm Bureau Week in Nowata County.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:00 at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.