Posted: Jan 28, 2019 11:36 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 11:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners held a brief discussion on a letter sent to them from Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen on Monday morning. In the letter, Sheriff Owen addressed the proper disposal of indigent remains.

Chairman Mitch Antle says the remains were from a case that is now 40 years old. The Commissioners approved that the indigent remains be properly disposed of through indigent cremation.

Next, the Commissioners would approve a request from Brandon Cranor. Cranor requested to have peace officer status when he retires from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lastly in their meeting, the Washington County Commissioners approved a report to officers from the Washington County Adult Drug Court for the Month of December 2018. The balance on that report came in at $452.