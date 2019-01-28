Posted: Jan 28, 2019 1:44 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday's County Commissioner meeting was well-attended and lasted for just over two and a half hours. Because so many people were in attendance, the Commissioners agreed to hold the meeting in the second floor of the Osage County Courthouse.

Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy explained that the telephone equipment in the Courthouse is outdated. David Siegel of AT&T was on hand to talk about the costs of the services they are spending now.

Siegel says his company can do better.

Also at the meeting, there was discussion on how county employees should properly keep their time sheets. There was also talk about the women's building at the fairgrounds getting a remodel. Matt Miller of Miller EMS also gave an update on how things are going.

The next regular scheduled County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.