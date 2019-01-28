Posted: Jan 28, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 2:37 PM

Garrett Giles

8th Grade math teacher Lori Shelley at Madison Middle School has been named the Bartlesville Public School District's Teacher of the Month. Arvest Bank's Marketing Manager Annah Fischer presented Shelley with a plaque and a $300 check Monday. Joining Fischer in congratulating Shelley was Patriot Chevrolet's General Sales Manager Dustin Peck and Sales Manager Ty Kent.

Lori Shelley has 20 years of teaching experience and has taught eighth-grade math since 2014. As a teacher, Shelley believes the greatest reward lies within watching students thrive and grow their knowledge based on the environment provided for them.