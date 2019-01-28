News
Miller EMS Becoming More Expensive in Fairfax
Ty Loftis
The City of Fairfax is covered by Miller EMS. The town pays the company $7,500 a month, but beginning March 1, Miller EMS will begin charging $13,500 a month.
City Treasurer Rae Ann Smith says this $6,500 increase will be a big problem for the town.
Matthew Miller started his service in the City of Fairfax, but knows his employees must make a living wage as well.
There will be a special city council meeting on Wednesday to hopefully find a solution to the problem.
