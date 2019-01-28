Posted: Jan 28, 2019 2:33 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Fairfax is covered by Miller EMS. The town pays the company $7,500 a month, but beginning March 1, Miller EMS will begin charging $13,500 a month.

City Treasurer Rae Ann Smith says this $6,500 increase will be a big problem for the town.

Matthew Miller started his service in the City of Fairfax, but knows his employees must make a living wage as well.

There will be a special city council meeting on Wednesday to hopefully find a solution to the problem.