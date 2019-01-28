Posted: Jan 28, 2019 3:31 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

The three structures between the Washington County Administration and Judicial buildings in Bartlesville should be torn down in the near future. The property is owned by the Washington County Building Commission. Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap told his fellow commissioners about a recent asbestos report a week ago that essentially cleared the commissioners to move closer to approving the demise of the structures.

Dunlap said Monday during the Washington County Commissioners meeting that they will need to think about how they want to handle the situation before their meeting in February. He says he has already received a permit from the City of Bartlesville to demo the builidngs at no cost to the county. In the meeting on Monday, Dunlap also noted how they could use Johnstone to remove building remains. He also says that that doesn't have to be decided now and that it will figure itself out as they keep discussing the topic.

Aside from getting a permit from the City of Bartlesville and thinking about how they want to handle the demolition, the commissioners have been disconnecting utilities in the building. Dunlap says the commissioners will have a formal vote in an upcoming Building Commissions meeting in the second or third week of February before the demolition takes place.