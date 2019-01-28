Posted: Jan 28, 2019 3:37 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 3:37 PM

Osage County Commissioner Randall Jones brought up a number of issues regarding how the fairgrounds are being ran in Pawhuska.

First, Jones says it would be best to do away with cash payments at the fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds Manager Pee Wee Easley strongly disagrees with Jones' stance.

Jones also wanted to talk about conducting private business on county property during regular working hours. This also went back to Easley.

Easley said he would be willing to let someone else shoulder some of the work if need be.

In the end, these items were tabled until more information could be gathered.