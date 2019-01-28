News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jan 28, 2019 3:57 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 4:00 PM
Central Student Sent Home After School Finds BB Gun
Garrett Giles
A Central Middle School student was sent home Monday after the student brought a BB gun to school.
Bartlesville Public Schools officials say a student overheard that a fellow student had a gun on campus and immediately reported the conversation to Central Middle School staff.
The student wasn't arrested but was immediately sent home.
The student who brought the BB gun to school will face additional disciplinary action. Central Middle School was not placed on lockdown during the weapon search.
« Back to News