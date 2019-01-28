Posted: Jan 28, 2019 3:57 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 4:00 PM

Garrett Giles

A Central Middle School student was sent home Monday after the student brought a BB gun to school.

Bartlesville Public Schools officials say a student overheard that a fellow student had a gun on campus and immediately reported the conversation to Central Middle School staff.

The student wasn't arrested but was immediately sent home.