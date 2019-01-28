Posted: Jan 28, 2019 5:16 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2019 5:16 PM

Matt Jordan

A case of whooping cough has been diagnosed in a staff member of USD 436 Lincoln Elementary. Superintendent Blake Vargas in a letter to parents says that the staff member was current on all their vaccinations and they are taking every precaution necessary. Whooping cough, also known as pertussis is an infection that infects the airways and can spread easily from person to person by coughing or sneezing. It can cause severe cough that lasts for weeks or months, sometimes leading to intense coughing spells and/or vomiting. Anyone can get pertussis, and can be dangerous for babies and adults with weakened immune systems. Vargas says are in contact with Montgomery County Heath Department and are taking precautions to limit further exposure.