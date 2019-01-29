Posted: Jan 29, 2019 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2019 10:14 AM

The Tower Green Design Committee will meet Wednesday for the first time since plans for the Tower Center at Unity Square were approved by the Bartlesville City Council in early December.

In their meeting tomorrow / today Scott Ambler with Ambler Architects will give a status report on preparation of construction plans for the project. That will include a proposed construction schedule.

The Price Tower's new Executive Director Rick Loyd will join Val Callaghan, the Bartlesville Community Center's Managing Director after the construction report. They will discuss a potential groundbreaking ceremony for the Tower Center at Unity Square project