Posted: Jan 29, 2019 11:17 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2019 11:17 AM

Ty Loftis

If you are looking for a way to celebrate the Valentine’s Day Holiday, then the Osage County Cattlemen and Cattle Women are putting on a Valentine’s Ball at the Osage County Fairgrounds Ag Building on Saturday, Feb. 16 beginning at 7 p.m.

There will be dancing, food and live music featuring the Rick Cook Band. Tickets are available at American Heritage Bank in Pawhuska. Advanced tickets are $20 and $25 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free. The event is open to the public.