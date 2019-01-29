Posted: Jan 29, 2019 12:22 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2019 12:27 PM

The 41st Mardi Gras party will come to the Bartlesville community in March. Martha's Task in Bartlesville over the years has been selected to be a beneficiary to Mardi Gras. Laura Walton, the program director at Martha's Task, says Mardi Gras is always a good time. And while it is a fun time for many in Bartlesville, Walton says they will make room to mourn this year.

Party founders Marta Manning and Joe Shveima will not be at this year's Mardi Gras party. Manning passed away a week ago and Shveima passed away in July. They will be honored at this year's Mardi Gras party.

Walton says they have the people in place to make this year's Mardi Gras party a success. She adds they will give a toast to Marta Manning and Joe Shveima during the event on top of other things.

Every year everyone dances with umbrella's and beads to "When The Saints Go Marching In" which was always special to Marta and Joe. Walton says they will make that portion of this year's Mardi Gras party even more memorable than in years past.