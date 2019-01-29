Posted: Jan 29, 2019 1:22 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2019 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Radio will be partnering with our sister stations in Coffeyville to put on the Inter-State Farm and Home show. It begins on Friday, March 1 and continues that Saturday at Nellis Hall, located on the Coffeyville Community College campus.

Bartlesville Radio Business Manager Dorea Potter expects it to be a lot of fun.

There will be two gyms filled with vendors and the parking lot will also be filled with vendors. It isn’t too late for vendors to sign up if you are a business who would like to participate. Promotions Director Tina Romine says there will be something for everybody who comes to the event.

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show goes from 1 until 7 on Friday and 8:30 to 4 on Saturday.