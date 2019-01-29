Posted: Jan 29, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2019 1:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation approves lighting fixtures to go up in Washington County's second district.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier who oversees District 2 submitted the request to ODOT and says this will help with a poorly lit part of the county along Highway 75. Bouvier says LED lighting will help traffic at 2300 Road and 2400 Road see Highway 75. Those intersections of traffic have been dangerous in Bouvier's eyes. The approvd LED lighting, Bouvier says, will make a big difference.