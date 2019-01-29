Posted: Jan 29, 2019 2:18 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2019 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The KWON Cooking Extravaganza is Tuesday, April 2 and will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets will go on sale for the event March 1 and Promotions Director Tina Romine says it is up to the public to contribute to the annual cookbook.

There will be celebrity chefs on hand for the event. If you who have a business who would like to participate, contact Bartlesville Radio at 918-336-1001. Tickets cost $11 and there will also be VIP access to the event.