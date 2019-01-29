Posted: Jan 29, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2019 3:17 PM

A 19-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after several different types of drugs were found in his vehicle. Pablo Mercado appeared at the Washington County courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, synthetic narcotic possession and amphetamine trafficking among other charges.

According to an affidavit, an officer observed Mercado driving in an erratic pattern which led to a traffic stop on Comanche Avenue. The officer approached the vehicle and noticed the scent of unburned marijuana. Mercado was asked to step out of the vehicle. A search of his person produced a bag of yellow pills. Mercado stated the pills were “bars” or what is commonly known as Xanax.

In the vehicle a backpack was found. Inside was a large plastic bag fill with what was believed to be marijuana and a digital scale. The substance was later field tested and proved to be marijuana. In total, it weighed over 200 grams.

Mercado also volunteered that he had another bag of pills in his right pocket. He stated the pills were “fake MDMA”. Mercado believed they were fake because he took one and noticed no effects. A field test of the pills proved they were in fact MDMA. In total, there were 145 pills.

Bond for Mercado was set at $30,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for February 8.