Posted: Jan 29, 2019 8:39 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2019 8:48 PM

Garrett Giles

It has been a little over a week since 20-year Bartlesville school board member Marta Manning passed away. Marta left a lasting impact on many in the Bartlesville community and was honored during the Bruins home game on Tuesday night against Tulsa Union.

Terry Hughes, the Assistant Director of Athletics for Bartlesville Public Schools was in charge of the memorial event for Marta. Hughes says getting the event run was easy because it was for the right reason. His only concern was that it may not have been enough to remember a woman like Marta Manning who meant so much to Bartlesville.

The corner seating near the North Concession Stand is where Marta used to sit during Bruins home basketball games. That corner was closed off so that family and friends of Marta could sit where she used to sit during Marta Manning Night. Directly behind that seating was a place where people could write down memories of Marta while reliving some of Marta's greatest highlights in Bartlesville.

Marta's son Jimmy Manning says Marta is smiling down right now the Bartlesville community. He says he knew something like the Marta Manning Night event would come because his mom was "a dynamo" in the community. And of course, to Jimmy and his sibilings in attendance Tuesday night, she was mom and they will always love her.

The Manning family is grateful for what the Bartlesville Athletic Department and others in the community have done to support them during this time of loss.

Marta continues to have a lasting impact and she will always be the best representation for the fight in Bartlesville's blue and white. Again Marta Manning was on the Bartlesville School Board from 1991 to 2011. She helped with renovations at Central Middle School, she was actively involved in the community and she had a heart for Bartlesville's youth and teachers.