Posted: Jan 30, 2019 8:54 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2019 8:54 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Truity Credit Union presented a 25 thousand dollar check to leaders of the Journey Home Hospice. The funds will support the organization's capital building campaign.

Truity President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Halpin says the Journey Home's new facility for hospice services is the only one of its kind in the Bartlesville community. He says Truity's senior team and employees are proud to support the tireless efforts of The Journey Home’s staff and volunteers as they fulfill its mission.

The Journey Home began as a grassroots pilot project in September 2013. It began in a small rental house with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Board Director Doug Quinn says the other homes are Clarehouse and Porta Caeli House in Tulsa. The Journey Home was the eighth house of its kind opened in the United States. Today, more than 50 homes are open or planned.