Posted: Jan 30, 2019 8:58 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2019 10:02 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata County Sheriff Terry Barnett says a deputy has been arrested on complaints of embezzlement. Deputy Robert Popp is the second Nowata law enforcement officer to be arrested in the last week. Police have not released any details in Popp's case. Jail detention officer Colin Geeding was just booked into jail last week for a number of complaints including drugs, stolen property and an illegal weapon.