Posted: Jan 30, 2019 10:01 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2019 10:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

None fo the fifty Collinsville students on a school bus were injured when the bus was involved in a Tuesday morning accident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol attributes the accident to Illegal backing.

The accident report indicates that the bus and a car driven by 31 year-old Jenna Nichols of Collinsville were traveling eastbound on 136th Street North at about 8:18 when for an unknown reason the bus driven by 66 year-old Thomas Redding of Collinsville backed up.

The students range in age from 5 to ten years old.