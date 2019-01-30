Posted: Jan 30, 2019 11:06 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2019 11:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Johnson O’ Malley youth pow-wow is taking place Saturday, March 2 inside the community building of the Hominy Indian Village.

The event will be broken up into three different age groups and there are four separate categories for dress attire. Gift cards of up to $150 will be handed out.

Students, families, Indian Education organizations and vendors are invited to attend. For more information, contact LaDonna Shadlow at 918-277-5734. The community building is located at 420 Hamilton Rd. in Hominy.