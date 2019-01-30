Posted: Jan 30, 2019 1:55 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2019 2:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee reconvened midday Wednesday to push forward with their discussions on The Green at Unity Square project. Val Callaghan, the Managing Director of the Bartlesville Community Center was on hand to talk about a potential groundbreaking ceremony for the project. Callaghan says the ceremony will have to wait until late March.

Vice Mayor Alan Gentges is a committee member and told the committee they need to make haste. Gentges says projects tend to sit around awhile if they aren't acted upon immediately. He says they should do everything they can to prevent that and that the groundbreaking will get the project rolling.

Callaghan had mentioned that she talked to Rick Loyd, the new executive director at the Price Tower about a potential date for the ceremony to take place. They had originally decided to have the ceremony on March 1st since people from out of town would be at the Price Tower Gala. However, Loyd thought the ceremony should happen after March 18. The Committee decided the groundbreaking should take place somewhere between March 25 and March 29.