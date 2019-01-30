Posted: Jan 30, 2019 2:33 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2019 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

State Representative Derrel Fincher will speak at a Town Hall meeting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Collinsville Library. The Collinsville Library is located at 1223 Main Street in Collinsville.

Fincher said the Town Hall will give him an opportunity to meet constituents, hear their concerns and ideas, and discuss the upcoming legislative session with them.