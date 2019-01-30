News
Jan 30, 2019
Representative Fincher to Speak at Collinsville Town Hall
State Representative Derrel Fincher will speak at a Town Hall meeting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Collinsville Library. The Collinsville Library is located at 1223 Main Street in Collinsville.
Fincher said the Town Hall will give him an opportunity to meet constituents, hear their concerns and ideas, and discuss the upcoming legislative session with them.
Derrel Fincher serves District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties.
