Posted: Jan 30, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2019 3:05 PM

Max Gross

A man was arrested on a warrant after allegedly making indecent proposals to a 13-year-old girl. William Collins appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of lewd acts or proposals to a minor for an incident that occurred in December 2018.

According to an affidavit, the mother of a minor child told police that her daughter was receiving text messages from an older man. The girl allegedly came in to contact with the man in an online chat room for a gaming app.

The mother read through previous messages with the older man and discovered they were sexual in nature. The two had video chatted on previous occasions as well. The mother attempted to video chat with Collins and he answered the call while not wearing any clothes. Collins immediately hung up when he realized it was adult on the other side of the chat.

Police research confirmed that Collins was making the messages and calls. Collins was listed as a registered sex offender in West Virginia. A warrant was issued and Collins was placed under arrest earlier this week.

Bond was set at $25,000. Collins is due back in court on February 8.