Posted: Jan 30, 2019 3:15 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2019 3:15 PM

Max Gross

A Copan man was arrested after driving under the influence of drugs with a minor child in the vehicle. River Richesin appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing several charges including DUI, destroying evidence, child endangerment and defective vehicle equipment.

According to an affidavit, a trooper observed Richesin’s black pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 10 near the intersection with U.S. 75 in northern Washington County. Richesin was not wearing a seatbelt and the officer noticed a defective exhaust system as well.

The officer made contact with Richesin and noticed a small child in car seat on the passenger’s side of the cab. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was also observed. Richesin stated that he had recently smoked marijuana when asked. He also volunteered that he had thrown marijuana out of the window before the traffic stop.

Richesin was placed under arrest. A female guardian was summoned to custody of the child. Richesin saw his bond set at $20,000. His next court date is set for February 8.