Posted: Jan 31, 2019 11:07 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2019 11:07 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School District was on lockdown for a short time Thursday morning for what was believed to be some suspicious activity going on between the high school and the Osage Nation. Superintendent David Cash said things were fine, though.

After calling around, Cash lifted the lockdown.

By noon, things were back to normal.