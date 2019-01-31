Posted: Jan 31, 2019 11:17 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2019 11:17 AM

Garrett Giles

Don’t be surprised to see a crowd outside the Washington County Fairgrounds soon. Shoppers line up to be the first ones to see the bargains as Wee-Cycle, Bartlesville’s only children’s consignment sale, will kick-off. The Wee-Cycle spring and summer children’s consignment sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8-9 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Over 150 consignors have signed up so far, and owner Sara Freeman expects a few more to register. Freeman advises that you should shop earlier in the sale for the best selection, but shoppers who love a good bargain won’t want to miss the discount sale from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. Many of the items that are left will be marked half-off.

At the spring and summer sale, expect to see short-sleeved shirts, shorts, sandals, flip-flops and swimsuits. Shoppers will also find seasonal items for Valentine’s Day and Easter. Some evergreen wardrobe items such as jeans and dress clothes will also be available.

Wee-Cycle has a whole section dedicated to everything a mom-to-be will need, from bottles to blankets to nursing accessories and baby slings. A wide variety of baby furniture such as cribs, high chairs, pack and plays and much more will also be available. Maternity clothes are a big hit at the spring and summer sale. Toys, books and furniture for all ages will be available.

For more information about the sale, visit www.wee-cyclebartlesville.com.