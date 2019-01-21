Posted: Jan 31, 2019 11:21 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2019 12:48 PM

Ticket proceeds for the 17th Annual “All That Jazz” fundraiser will go towards several programs at the Westside Community Center. Those programs are hosted by the Westside Community Center in Bartlesville to help young people in our local community.

Executive Director Sharon Reese adds that they can always use volunteers to help with their students. They need volunteers to help with tutoring in math and English. She says they also need volunteers in their computer room, their kitchen, their community room and in their rec room.

Reese has been with the Westside Community Center since August and says the number of students has nearly tripled. She says on a good day they may have 30 to 40 students at the center. The increase in student attendance is a big reason why they need volunteers right now.