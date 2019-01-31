Posted: Jan 31, 2019 1:54 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2019 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska baseball team is having an Indian taco fundraiser dinner on Monday evening, Feb. 11 from 5-7 at the First Baptist Church of Pawhuska.

The Jr. High and Sr. High teams are both participating in the fundraiser. Tickets to the event cost $10 a person and in addition to the food, there will be a silent auction. You will also have the option to give cash donations while at the event.

It is mandatory for all baseball players to attend, as the fundraiser enables the baseball program to buy necessary supplies and pay umpires.