Posted: Jan 31, 2019 1:59 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2019 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Central Middle School hosted its first-ever robotics tournament earlier in January. 30 different VEX Robotics teams competed in the mixed high school and middle school event. Four teams from Central and two from Madison Middle School competed in the tournament.

Central Principal Keri Gardner and STEM teacher Lolly Williams were impressed by Central students last year when they competed in two robotics tournaments. That led them to host a robotics tournament in Bartlesville this year. Williams coordinated the event and says over 40 people pitched in to make the tournament possible. Volunteers included judges from ABB, and the event reflected past and present support for STEM education by ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66.

Madison's STEM teacher Shannon McKinney says the students worked very hard after school almost every day to prepare for the inaugural robotics tournament at Central. Central's new 6th grade robotics team made it into the finals in the Jan. 19 tournament held in the new gymnasium at Central. A high school team joined their alliance and pushed them into the quarter-finals before they were eliminated.

Central's third tournament for 2018-2019 will be on Feb. 16 in Claremore, and then an in-house tournament will determine which two teams from Central will compete at the TSA State competition on April 10-13. Madison will also go to TSA State.

Central plans to host another tournament next year with separate high school and middle school divisions to allow more teams to compete. They hope that will reduce the waiting list they had in this year's mixed tournament.