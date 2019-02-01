Posted: Feb 01, 2019 3:09 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 3:15 AM

Matt Jordan

A structure fire in a two-story, multi-family dwelling at 405 S. Elm has left ten people homeless. The Coffeyville Fire Department responded just after midnight to the four-apartment structure, and upon arrival, heavy flames were visible. Fire crews began extinguishing the fire while a search was conducted upstairs for possible victims. All four apartments were occupied, and all occupants had escaped. Off duty fire personnel, and the South Coffeyville Fire Department were called to assist. The fire took 45 minutes to bring under control as cold temperatures hampered firefighting efforts. There were no injuries reported. Damage to the structure, owned by Dan Leoffler, is estimated to be $85,000. No cause of the fire has been determined at this time, and the fire is under investigation by the Coffeyville Police and Fire Departments.

The Red Cross was called to assist with the four families displaced following the fire.