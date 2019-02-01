Posted: Feb 01, 2019 6:31 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 6:33 AM

City of Bartlesville crews are working in the downtown area to help prepare for the downtown storm water drainage project. According to Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen, the crews are currently performing “investigative-type digs” to confirm utility locations in the area. He says it’s a necessary step to facilitate the project.

The alleyways in downtown Bartlesville will be affected primarily during the project. Lauritsen says motorists could see some work on the roadways though. Temporary lane closures should be expected.

The utility location efforts should conclude next week, and crews are set to begin moving sanitary sewer lines within the next 30 days. Funding for the $2 million project, which will provide improvements to the storm drainage system in the multi-block area, is available through the voter approved 2013 half-cent sales tax extension. The project is set to be complete before April.