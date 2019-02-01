Posted: Feb 01, 2019 6:49 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 6:52 AM

OKM Music invites you to join them for Opus No. 35 at the Circle Cinema Theater in Tulsa on Thursday, Feb. 28. Guests can enjoy a social hour at Circle Cinema beginning at 6 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres, various drinks and great music by students from Harmony Project Tulsa.

Marketing Director Ryan Martin says he’s excited that OKM Music is collaborating with Harmony Project Tulsa in giving the students an opportunity to perform. Proceeds from Opus No. 35 will benefit Harmony Project Tulsa and OKM Music’s 35th Annual Summer Festival held in Bartlsville June 8 to June 14.

After the social hour, guests will enjoy a special showing of Mr. Holland’s Opus, starring Richard Dreyfuss. You can purchase tickets to the event at www.okmmusic.org or by calling OKM Music at 918.336.9900. Tickets are $75.