Posted: Feb 01, 2019 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 9:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet at the Pawhuska courthouse Monday morning to revisit some items that had been tabled in the past.

The County Commissioners will consider making Kelly Bland, the Executive Director of Tourism, a full-time employee for the county. The County Commissioners will also begin discussion regarding appointing members to the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board.

The County Commissioners will also consider advertising bids to improve the women’s building located at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Improvements would include new ceiling tiles, toilets, insulation throughout the building and new entrances.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the meeting for those interested in attending.