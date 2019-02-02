Posted: Feb 02, 2019 9:48 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council has a relatively light agenda for their upcoming meeting on Monday. In the meeting, the council could take action on allowing staff to initiate the rezoning of two parcels of land. The floor will be opened to the public after the Dewey City Council discussed other business that may have arisen since their last meeting.

To recap the council’s last meeting, the council opened the floor to the public to generate conversation about the possibility of raising the sales tax rate for the City of Dewey. The public seemed to be against the idea for the time being since some businesses have closed recently.

Monday’s City Council meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. in Dewey City Hall. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will follow directly.